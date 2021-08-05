Crofty and Grado "choose local" on visit to Carluke

Crofty and Grado with Laura McKay of The Wee Thackit Inn

The GO Radio breakfast show presenters hit the streets of Carluke as they recorded a new promotional video for the Scotland Loves Local campaign.

Crofty, who has lived in Carluke with his family for about four years, showed Grado around as they interviewed a number of businesses about what the support of local people means to them.

It’s part of a national drive urging people to support businesses in their communities to help fuel their recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Actor and wrestler Grado said: “I’ve really enjoyed meeting the people behind some brilliant businesses in Carluke.

“They’re so passionate about what they do. I was blown away by how much they do to help each other - but they need their community to get behind them too.

“We all appreciate the way local businesses have been there for us during the pandemic, so we’ve got to keep on supporting them.”

Scotland Loves Local is spearheaded by Scotland’s Towns Partnership.

Crofty said: “Carluke’s a great place and I was delighted to show Grado around. It was great fun.

“We’ve got fantastic people and businesses in Carluke and this was a tremendous opportunity to shine a spotlight on them.

“We all need to choose local and support businesses in our communities.”

Among the businesses featured in the video is Alan Forster Barbers, where 17-year-old apprentice Jake McCallum, of Law, was interviewed by Grado as he gave Crofty a haircut.

His boss, Aaron Cleland said: “The most important thing that any of us can do is support our local businesses.

“The support we’ve had from our customers since the start of the pandemic has been unbelievable. We’re so grateful for it.”

Crofty also got Grado to sample a fritter from neighbouring Ebi’s Takeaway.

Amir Nasri said: “We have to support each other. If we need anything we will buy it in the local area - our bread rolls come from the bakery across the road, for example.

“We are happy to help one another. Otherwise, our businesses won’t survive.”

While carrying a serious message, the video also poked fun at who Carluke’s most famous resident is - Crofty or Motherwell legend turned landlord Dougie Arnott, of The Wee Thackit Inn.

Staff there praised the way townsfolk support each other.

Bar worker Laura McKay said: “Without the support of local people we will not have jobs, it’s as simple as that.

“All the businesses in town try to support each other whenever they can. If someone’s involved in an event, we’ll all do our bit and donate a prize.

“This is the type of place where everyone knows everyone and we try to help one another.”

Graham McNeill owns confectionery store Take The Biscuit on Market Place.

He added: “From day one, the support we have had from local people has been fantastic. Without them we wouldn’t be here.”