CCI uses grant funds to open new timber mill

A Lanark-based social enterprise that provides training and development opportunities for those with support needs, has built a new industrial workshop thanks to funding from UKSE.

Clydesdale Community Initiatives (CCI) have received £2,500 from UKSE, a Tata Steel subsidiary, which has gone towards the construction of a shed to develop a new social enterprise venture - milling timber.

The milling and seasoning of the timber will be undertaken by CCI, which is intended to engage and assist the individuals involved by encouraging them to develop new vocational skills, increasing self-esteem and independence.

Once seasoned and treated, the timber will be used to make furniture in the on-site workshop.

Each of the activities CCI offers, including food prep, horticulture and woodcraft, are aimed to empower individuals and give them the confidence to make contributions to their local community.

The organisation has opened a new tearoom, gift shop, nature trail and playground.

CCI works closely with several other local organisations, where it assists with harvesting fruit and vegetables, donating any excess to Clydesdale Food Bank.

Karen Tennant, office manager at CCI said: “Within each of the groups that we run there’s a real mixture of participants of different ages and who have specific needs, who have to learn to work together on tasks. I think that’s part of our success, because we do that very well.”