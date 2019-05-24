Carluke Trust’s 20th ‘birthday’

An organisation which set itself the task of improving the economy and public image of Carluke celebrated its first two decades of that work on Saturday.

The Carluke Development Trust took time out at a ‘birthday party’ at Carluke Lifestyles to reflect on what has been achieved since it was set up in 1999.

The celebrations were opened by Tom Sneddon, director of CDT, and Aileen Campbell MSP.

Both highlighted the projects both large and small that CDT have been involved in, including the development of Wee Moss playpark; the ’adoption’ of the upkeep of Carluke Railway Station in partnership with ScotRail Abellio and Kirkton Primary School, provided walking guides through Carluke’s historic spots, contributing to the Moor Park upgrade, supporting Carluke youngsters to take part in the ERASMUS European education scheme and support for many local groups such as the Law Community Trust and Burn Road Residents Association.

The annual Ham and Jam Festival and restoration of the High Mill are continuing trust projects.

The anniversary party on Saturday saw a ‘reverse birthday present’ of a £500 donation being made to Cancer Research.

Both Tom Sneddon and Aileen Campbell highlighted the fact that, for its first 15 years of CDT’s existence it was very much dependent on voluntary efforts before official funding was attracted.

Both also reflected on what the Trust’s next 20 years will bring.