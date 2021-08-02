Carluke firm appointed to manage and maintain the environment around waste recycling plants

Complete Weed Control director Keith Gallacher

FCC Environment operates a UK-wide range of waste management sites including material recycling facilities (MRF), energy from waste (EfW) plants and landfill sites.

Its approach is to minimise the amount of waste that ends up in landfill by transforming it into valuable resources from more than 200 recycling treatment and disposal facilities across the country.

Each year it recycles 1.6m tonnes of waste and generates more than 117MW of green energy.

CWC , which is located in Castlehill Industrial Estate, will take on the task of maintaining the environment around five of FCC Environment’s landfill sites in Lanarkshire, Aberdeen and Midlothian.

Keith Gallacher, director of Complete Weed Control operations in south-east and south-west Scotland said: “We are pleased to have won this contract, which involves intricate specialised work ranging from managing weed control and the grass around the sites’ pipelines to conserving and maintaining woodlands, plants and the natural environment generally.”

CWC provides ground maintenance and weed control throughout spring, summer and autumn along highways, construction sites, parks, and other public areas across the Central Belt.

Since taking over the franchise for south-west Scotland in 2006 when he was 19, Keith has focused on making CWC Scotland’s leading experts in grounds maintenance, concentrating on the most effective and economical methods to achieve the best results.

He acquired the south east Scotland franchise in 2011. His company also provides invasive weed control and arboriculture services.

Laura Collins, procurement advisor at FCC Environment, added: “We held a competitive tender for this important work and were highly impressed by the planned approach of Keith and his team at CWC.