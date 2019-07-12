Biscuit break from Brexit for Mundell

Rural Clydesdale MP and Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell had what was probably a welcome break from matters Brexit and Boris to visit Border Biscuits in Lanark.

He was there partly to congratulate the family-owned firm on its decision to cut 90 per cent of plastic from its packaging, part of an ongoing £1.6m investment in the Lanark factory.

He commented: “It’s great to see such a successful family company thriving and innovating, supporting jobs and contributing to the local economy. It was fascinating to hear about their forthcoming expansion plans, new product development, and how they have dramatically reduced plastic packaging. And I was lucky enough to sample some of their lovely products.”

The firm’s boss John Cunningham said: “We were delighted to welcome David Mundell to share our development plans with him as well as show him our new retail packaging.

“The new packs allows double the amount of them fit onto a single pallet, making the transportation of products more environmentally friendly.”