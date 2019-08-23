After 900 years, street is still ‘up and coming’

Although some say that it’s been around in some form since the 12th century, Lanark’s High Street still has its best days ahead of it.

That is according to the organisers of the Great British High Street competition and its sponsor Visa who have shortlisted the street in the ‘Rising Star’ category of the contest. recognising .

The entry by Lanark Community Development Trust pits the Royal Burgh against other Scottish finalists in that category such as Castle Douglas, Falkirk, Aberfoyle and Kelso.

The results will be announced in November with up to £15,000 in prizemoney for the winners.

The ‘pitch’ for the prize reads: “Lanark has a number of community events and initiatives underway, the most notable being the Lanark Lanimers, an ancient duty that has morphed into an annual, week-long festival of celebrations.

“Other events in the Lanark Festivals programme include, a flower festival in Castlebank Park in the spring and a winter festival, which includes the annual Christmas Market, Illuminated Winter Parade and Late Night Shopping Event. Lanark’s thriving High Street is at the forefront of digital development. Large touchscreens around the town promote local events and also link through to the town’s website.

“A charitable group keeps the town hanging baskets in shape and recently received GOLD for the first time at the Beautiful Scotland Awards.

“In addition to aesthetic improvements, the ‘Lanark Wombles’ organise regular litter picks around town.

“Lanark is also full of innovative ideas that promote the town’s heritage, the most unique being the Lanark Closes project, which sees closes in disrepair transformed with spray paint murals.”

The public can vote for Lanark High Street via www.thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk.