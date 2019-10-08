A 93 year-old lady’s busiest year ever?

Having been born in 1926, no-one is grudging HM The Queen taking it a bit easier these days.

However, another elderly ‘lady’ born in the same year as Her Majesty is about to have the busiest year of her life!

The art-deco masterpiece that is the Corra Linn hydro power station is about to undergo a £2 million upgrade so that it can best exploit what is predicted to be the wettest winter on record.

The upgrade is part of a wider modernisation project that will benefit 9,000 homes and businesses in Lanark by improving the reliability of the network and futureproofing it for years to come.

The hydro-generation station which is powered by the Falls of Clyde, brings immense benefits to the surrounding environment and community.

The electricity distributor is committed to the network so its customers will see the full benefit of modern technology as we move towards a carbon neutral society. To allow its engineers to work safely and efficiently, there will be a slight diversion in place at the Clyde Walkway in New Lanark. The diversion is in place to ensure that safety to the wider public is maintained whilst major deliveries are being undertaken.

The project, taking place over the next 18 months, is part of a larger investment to strengthen the network in Lanarkshire.

SP Energy Networks is also planning to restore the renowned ‘Clyde the Badger’ mural that is featured on the external walls of the substation following completion of the upgrade.

Craig Arthur, SP distribution director, said: “We are committed to maintaining and improving the electricity network in Lanark so that customers see the full benefit of modern technology and increasing renewable energy capabilities in the area.

“We are working hard to ensure there are minimal disruptions to customers during the completion of projects and always aim to keep local residents informed as work progresses.”

For more information visit the company’s website at: spenergynetworks.co.uk