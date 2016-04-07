Citz offers 50p tickets for new drama

Fancy seeing a trilogy of brand new plays by one of Scotland’s best known dramatists for just 50p?

That’s exactly what Glasgow’s Citizens Theatre is offering, but you have to go to the theatre in person to bag tickets for its latest production.

On Saturday (April 9), tickets go on sale for This Restless House, a trilogy of new plays by Zinnie Harris, based on the ancient Greek drama The Oresteia.

The run is from April 15 to May 14.

Customers will be able to buy a maximum of two tickets for each instalment. 50p tickets for This Restless House are only available on the morning of the sale and must be paid for in cash.

Harris’ plays tell the bloody saga of a family torn apart by a succession of murders and betrayals. First performed in 485 BC, today’s audience will find that Dominic Hill’s production brings the universal themes of justice, revenge, loyalty, and the evolving relationships between teenagers and their parents to the fore in his trademark theatrical style.

The production is directed by Citizens Theatre Artistic Director Dominic Hill, and is presented in two instalments over alternate evenings and in full on Saturdays from 15 April until May 14 2016.

As well as at Saturday’s sale, tickets for This Restless House are available by calling the Citizens Theatre Box Office on 0141 429 0022 or by visiting citz.co.uk. Tickets start from £2 concessions.