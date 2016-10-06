Carluke Operatic group Whistle Down the Wind

Carluke Amateur Operatic Society presents the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Whistle Down the Wind this week at Motherwell Theatre.

After the great success of Hairspray last year, the society would encourage people who have never heard of this particular show to come along and experience something different.

Cast of Whistle Down the Wind

The 1996 musical, based on the 1961 film of the same name, follows the fortunes of a fugitive, caught between the prejudice of adults, and the innocence of the young.

Whistle Down the Wind revolves around the time and place when the word teenager was invented.

Swallow, a 15-year-old girl growing up in America’s deep south in the 1950s, discovers a mysterious man hiding in a barn. When she asks who he is, the first words he utters are ‘Jesus Christ’.

Swallow and the town’s other children vow to protect the stranger from the world that waits outside, the townspeople being determined to catch a fugitive.

The show is co-written by Patricia Knop, Gale Edwards and Jim Steinman.

CAOS President Rosslynne Logan said, “We are so excited about bringing this show to Motherwell. Rehearsals have been going amazingly well and I am so proud of the cast for their commitment.

“I would recommend that everyone with an interest in musical theatre should definitely attend one of the performances. You will not regret it!”

The Carluke Operatic principals include Derrick Pearce as The Man, Zoë McFadyen as Swallow, Paul O’Keane as Amos, Monica Jamieson as the badass Candy, Gerry Jamieson as Boone and the show introduces the young principals Eva Gilmour and Jamie Prentice as Brat and Poor Baby.

Hit songs from the musical include the Boyzone number 1 single “No Matter What” (1998), “Whistle Down the Wind”, “Wrestle with the Devil”, “When Children Rule the World, “Tyre Tracks and Broken Hearts” amongst others.

Derrick Pearce (The Man) said, “The show is just so different, in contrast with what we achieved with Hairspray last year.

“It has a really good, dark storyline; a big singing, rock opera show, which really allows us to show off the vocal talents of the members of the club. If it was a film, it would be a thriller!”

Carluke Operatic hasn’t failed to pull off any production it has tackled in the past and Whistle Down the Wind will certainly be no exception.

It opened on Tuesday and runs until Saturday at 7.30pm, with a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday.

For tickets, priced £14 or £12 for concessions, call 01555 770614 or go online and visit culturenl.co.uk

And if you are inspired by what you see, the society is looking for new performers, particularly men, to join the cast for next year!