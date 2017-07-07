Picture special: Brick City wows young visitors

The first weekend of the Lego Brick City exhibition at New Lanark was a complete sellout.

And it is sure to be the biggest hit of the summer holidays for youngsters and older people able to appreciate the tiny details of each creation.

More than 60 international iconic landmarks and scenes ranging from Rome’s Trevi Fountain to the statue of Christ above Rio to an Oscar night celebration and the Welcome to Las Vegas sign have been recreated in Lego.

There is also a play area where visitors can make their own masterpieces and separate robotic workshops during the summer to make models that move.

On Friday, Reuben Jackson, eight, and his brother Marcus, six, from Dumfries, were impressed by the Lego Brick City display.

“They are Lego mad,” said mum Dionne. And as old hands with LEGO, they were able to spot where characters had been reused. Reuben found the Joker from Batman among the passengers at St Pancras station, for instance.

Rowan Johnstone, 10, of Crawfordjohn and his brother Nicol, eight, had seen some of the exhibits before but found the whole display “amazing”.

Ticket sales got off to such a good start that the run has been extended, to September 10, and there are special autism-friendly quiet sessions.

To book tickets, visit www.newlanark.org/visitorcentre/brick-city.shtml