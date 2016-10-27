New Lanark joins great cities hosting orchestra!

Music in Lanark are hosting an 11-player Chamber Orchestra from Germany this Saturday, October 29.

The Kammerphilharmonie Europa has over 60 musicians from 18 European countries, and a party of them are touring the UK.

“It is a fully professional and privately financed orchestra,” said Music in Lanark’s Jamie Hill.

“It is rare to be able to present orchestral works, so very exciting to look forward to Hummel’s Trumpet Concerto and a Bach Violin Concerto, along with Wolf’s Italian Serenade, Holst’s St Paul’s Suite, a Fauré Pavane and a Mozart Divertimento.

Kammerphilharmonie Europa - Chamber Philharmonic Europe - have built up a formidable reputation in their tours over the years, and MiL is delighted to add Lanark to the great European cities that they have visited!”

The concert is in The Institute, New Lanarkand tickets are available from the Memorial Hall Box Office (01555 667999) or on-line at www.sllcboxoffice.co.uk at £12.50 (£1 for school age).