Latest festival date reveals Borders band do like to be beside seaside

Borders band Frightened Rabbit have added a third summer festival date to the two they announced last week.

As well as Kendal Calling in Cumbria in July and Electric Fields near Dumfries in September, the folk-rock act will be playing at the Victorious Festival on the south coast of England, at Portsmouth, in August.

Fans of theirs from their home town of Selkirk face a tougher test of their loyalty this time round, though, as the Hampshire port is an 800-mile round trip away, as opposed to 160 miles to Lowther Deer Park and back or 140 miles to and from Drumlanrig Castle.

Now in its sixth year, the seaside event offers a line-up many will consider good enough to merit 12 or more hours on the road, having secured pop veterans Madness, Welsh rockers Stereophonics and alternative rock act Elbow as headliners.

Singer-songwriter Jake Bugg, rock trio Feeder, alt-rock outfit Sundara Karma, rapper Lady Leshurr, lo-fi quartet Palace, Scottish art rock act Franz Ferdinand, post-punk duo Slaves and singer-songwriter KT Tunstall are also among those announced as being on the bill so far, along with Frightened Rabbit, formed in Selkirk in 2003 but based in Glasgow since 2004.

Festival director Andy Marsh: “We are immensely proud of this year’s line-up.

“We’ve worked really hard to secure the very best acts – band and artists we personally love. We literally have the crown jewels of the British music industry night after night, and we still have so much more to announce.

“It’s going to be a legendary weekend, the best Victorious yet. We can’t wait until August. It’s going to be incredible.”

It’s on from Friday, August 25, to Sunday, August 27, and early-bird tickets, on sale now, cost £25 for the first day and £32 each for the other two.

For further details, go to www.victoriousfestival.co.uk