Local band show off talent on ITV show

Stardom is beckoning for a Lanark family pop trio after they wowed studio and nationwide telly audiences with their appearance on Saturday night’s edition of The X Factor.

It’s generally agreed – and certainly around Lanark – that Jay, Sheereen and Kay Cutkelvin stole the weekend edition of the hit talent show and have breezed through to the next stage of the competition to find the UK’s next chart-toppers.

However, for the baby of the group, Sheereen, this would be her second journey to national fame, the 20-year-old already having tasted success in previous band Neon Jungle.

The Gazette recorded their top four single and top 10 album triumphs three years ago before Sheereen decided to keep her singing talent in the family and form The Cutkelvins with big brothers Jay, 23, and Kay, 24.

The new trio got their first national exposure on Saturday’s X Factor, belting out the Beyonce hit Runnin’ (Lose It All) and making a major impression on the judges, who all voted that they go through to the next stage of the contest.

Simon Cowell commented that he’d like to hear a lot more from the Cutkelvins, leading to speculation that he is eyeing them up as a possible future signing to his stable of star acts that have dominated the British charts in recent years.

Other members of the panel had particularly warm words for Sheereen’s performance but it seems unlikely that, with the initial success the Cutkelvins have enjoyed, there will be any early split to see her begin a solo career.

Even if she does, there are another three Cutkelvin siblings to step into her shoes, this being a Lanark family big on members as well as talent.

In the aftermath of Saturday’s performance on the ITV show’s 14th series, Facebook was filled with warm congratulations from the band’s many local pals and fans, plus new supporters nationwide.