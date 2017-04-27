Lanark gets crafty to mark spring’s arrival

Despite all the evidence to the contrary provided by this week’s weather, spring is now here, and one of Lanark’s most popular seasonal events takes place this Saturday, April 29.

Lanark Development Trust’s annual Springfest craft fair is being held in the town’s memorial hall from 10am to 4pm.

As in past years, the event is to feature the works and goods of craftsmen and women from throughout Clydesdale and beyond.

Providing a backdrop will be entertainment staged by various groups and individuals.

Said a trust spokeswoman: “As ever, the fair is a showcase of local talent from crafters offering their wares for sale, as well as performances from local groups such as Lanark Amateur Musical Society and the Ice youth theatre group to delight throughout the day.

“This year also sees the fair growing with the introduction of a free-of-charge soft-play area for under-fives, open from 11am to 3pm.

“With the Cargill Club cafe next door open all day, it’s the perfect opportunity to grab a cuppa and chill while the little ones play.

“For older children, there is a face-painter to turn them into beautiful butterflies, Batman or Spider-Man etc.

“We are also holding a spring bake competition, a chance for folk to showcase their baking talents.

“Simply bake your favourite cake, traybake or teatime treat at home and bring it along to the memorial hall for 11am on Saturday to be judged by our panel of expert connoisseurs.

“There are fantastic prizes up for grabs, with categories for both adults and children.

“If you would like to enter please drop us your name to lanarkfestivals@aol.co.uk, call 01555 445896 or leave a message on our facebook @lanarkfestivals.

“This is shaping up to be a great day out and, best of all, it’s all free, so please do come along and support your local crafters and performers in Lanark Memorial Hall on Saturday.”