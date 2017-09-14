It’s folk festival time at Douglas again

One of Clydesdale’s most popular annual musical events gets under way on Friday.

The 2017 Douglasdale Folk Festival runs until Sunday.

There are to be evening gigs on Friday and Saturday within the Countryside Inn in Douglas Main Street, the fun and music getting underway on both nights at 7.30pm.

On Sunday, there is a chance for wannabe folk stars to show their paces with an open-stage session being held at the Cross Keys at 2pm.

A festival spokesman said: “The main attractions this year for Friday’s opening night are a Glasgow-based band, Oakum Row who play and sing traditional Irish and Scots music. There is also 50 Shades of Blue, a bluegrass and folk duo. Saturday has vocalist Pauline Alexander accompanied by guitarist Sandy Stanage, followed by Catherine Ashcroft.”