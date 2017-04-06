Record entry at Tom Scott Memorial Road Races

The latest edition of a 10-mile race staged in tribute to legendary Law runner Tom Scott was won by Eritrean challenger Wayney Ghebresillasie.

Shettleston Harriers member Ghebresillasie held off a strong challenge from Rio 2016 Team GB athlete Derek Hawkins to triumph at Motherwell’s Strathclyde Park on Sunday.

Ten-mile mens race winner Ghebresilassie (centre) with runner-up Hawkins (left) and third placed Ruddy

“I was very impressed with Ghebresillasie’s run,” said race organiser Bobby Hill, who was happy a record 377 athletes contested the 10 mile race, a 25 per cent increase on 2016.

“He produced one of the quickest finishing times we’ve ever had since the race was moved to Strathclyde Park 12 or 13 years ago.

“The fact that he was able to match a guy who has competed at the Olympics was also pretty impressive.

“Ghebresillasie is only 22 and this was the first time he’d ever run in the Tom Scott event.

Top 3 women in 2017 10-mile Tom Scott Memorial Road Race

“Ten miles is quite an unusual distance to compete over, as event distances tend to be either 10km or marathons.”

Ghebresillasie received the historic Tom Scott Memorial Trophy after producing a winning time of 47.40 minutes, 17 seconds ahead of second placed Hawkins (Kilbarchan). Third place went to Inverclyde’s Craig Ruddy, the 2015 champion.

“The race lived up to its billing as the quickest 10-mile run in Scotland,” Bobby added.

“Seventy-seven athletes ran it in under an hour, which is incredible.

“This year’s race is the biggest and best one we’ve ever had.”

In the women’s race, Katie White of Garscube Harriers claimed the Granville Trophy in 58.20 minutes.

White secured a maiden Tom Scott and National 10 Mile title to begin the new season in the best possible fashion.

The Motherwell YMCA Trophy for the 1st male team was awarded to Inverclyde with Lanarkshire club Cambulang Harriers claiming the Anna Poulton Trophy for the first ladies team.

Hamilton-based Robert Gilroy had more success at the Tom Scott Road Races as first Male 40+, while Andrew McLinden of Hamilton Harriers won Male 60+.

The day also saw a new course record being set in the 12th Round the Loch 6k race.

Jozsef Farkas bettered the previous course record by six seconds in 18.37 minutes, whilst Jill Knowles of the Scottish Prison Service was the winner of the ladies’ race in 22.32 mins.

Success for Law and District AAC saw Ross MacDonald finish second, with team-mates James Gillon and Donald Gilchrist securing first placed Under 20 and Under 15 respectively. Hilary McGrath was second in the ladies race, with first under-20 lady Emily McNicol finishing sixth overall to help her, Hilary McGrath and Rachel Donnelly take the ladies team prize.