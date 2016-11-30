Willie is Scotland’s first world amateur boxing champ

In a staggering achievement, Ravenstruther teenager Willie Hutchinson has become the first Scot in history to win an amateur world boxing title.

Willie overcame five top class opponents from Cuba, Hungary, Venezuela, Ireland and Kazakhstan in the 75kg class during a historic week at the Amateur World Youth Boxing Championships in St Petersburg, Russia.

His ecstatic dad William, of Newhouse Park Farm, watched his son winning every fight on a live internet feed.

William said: “I was very, very nervous before watching every fight but then over the moon when he won.

“I’m very proud of Willie for having the greatest amateur record of any Scottish fighter.

“Winning at the World Youth event means he’s emulated greats like Floyd Mayweather and Gennady Golovkin.

“This has catapulted Willie into being the best amateur fighter in Scottish boxing history.

“There is nothing he can’t do. He is a very good boxer and when he needs to stand and fight he is a very good fighter.

“And he has extremely good footwork.”

Way back at the start of the tournament, Willie – making his first appearance in the event – had looked to be up against it when he faced off against Cuban star Lenar Perez, the third ranked youth boxer in the world.

But a gritty display saw the Scots teenager prevail 3-2 on points after three tough rounds.

Comfortable 5-0 points wins followed over Willie’s Hungarian and Venezuelan opponents before he triumphed by the same convincing margin in his semi-final against Irishman Michael Nevin, a three-time European youth champion.

Then came Willie’s most impressive win of the lot against a Kazakhstan fighter who was unbeaten in 2016.

He flew home on Sunday night and was treated to a surprise party with family and friends which was organised by his mum Marlene.

Willie has boxed since the age of 10 and William said that the youngster owed a lot of his success to Frank Delaney, his trainer at Springhill Amateur Boxing Club in Shotts.

Willie’s latest success can be added to an impressive CV which also includes a European title, 10 Multi Nations Championship victories, four British titles, seven Scottish crowns, six Western District titles and last year’s Golden Gloves competition in Serbia.

“It is extraordinary that Willie has done all this by the age of 18,” William said. “The publicity he deserves is unreal. He has a massive future in the sport.”

William also said that Willie’s grandad (also called William) and his cousin Sean were two of his biggest fans who had been incredibly supportive.

Incredibly, Willie still does not have a sponsor despite all his successes. If you are interested, please contact Willie personally via Facebook or get in touch with Springhill Boxing Club.