Thousands flocked to Hamilton Park Racecourse for fantastic Lanark Silver Bell race meeting

A packed Hamilton Park Racecourse saw 7/2 shot Sepal land the Ladbrokes Lanark Silver Bell race at Hamilton Park on Friday night.

Carluke trainer Keith Dalgleish had been hoping to win the prestigious race for the first time, but his two entries Kensington Star and Corton Lad failed to get into contention.

Sepal, ridden by Jamie Gormley and trained by Iain Jardine, sprinted away in the final furlong to win convincingly from Brimham Rocks.

Trainer Jardine said: “Jamie gave her a lovely ride and with his seven pound claim she must have thought she was running loose.”

The big crowd came through the gates despite dull weather conditions, although it stayed dry for the majority of the meeting before the heavens opened just after the conclusion of the sixth and final race.

The Silver Bell is one of the most ancient racing trophies in Britain, having been gifted from King William ‘The Lion’ of Scotland around 1165.

Contested at Lanark Racecourse until 1977, it has been run at Hamilton Park in every year since 2008.

Lanark Cornet Iain Hughes was among the special guests who attended Friday’s six-race card to see the exciting evening.

Picking winners was difficult, as this reporter will testify!