Thankerton stock car ace Trevor Calvin celebrates winning Scottish national crown

Newly crowned Scottish stock car champion Trevor Calvin has the honour of painting a saltire on his roof for the 2018 season after landing the coveted title at Cowdenbeath Racewall last weekend.

It is a dream achievement for Thankerton driver Calvin, who turned 40 in February,

Trevor on car roof (Pic by Motorsport Scotland)

“Winning this is a late birthday present,” he told the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

“I have been at this for 20-odd years and this is the biggest achievement I’ve had.

“It will be a real honour painting the saltire on my car roof ahead of competing next season.”

Calvin also paid tribute to his best pal and fellow competitor Leon Stewart.

New Scottish champ on winners podium (Pic by Motorsport Scotland)

Leon had led the Scottish Championship final before crashing out after colliding with the other leading racer with just four laps remaining.

Although Leon’s misfortune ultimately let Trevor come through from third place to win, he was still on hand to give the new champion a hug straight after the race’s conclusion.

“Leon and a lot of the other guys congratulated me which meant a lot,” added Calvin, who works as a builder.

Although Calvin achieved his first major win in Cowdenbeath, he has been in form through a memorable 2017 season.

The Thankerton ace, who was raised in New Lanark, had won the Turner Memorial Trophy at Cowdenbeath just seven days earlier and was in pole position for May’s European final at the same venue before his hopes were ended just seven laps in when he hit a parked car.

“Winning the week before the Scottish filled me with confidence,” he added.

“Morale was high and the car was going well.

“I had planned to retire at the end of this season, but winning the Scottish has changed that.

“I’ll have to show off the saltire roof next season!”

Calvin thanks his engine sponsor Crawftune Race Engines and also JP Fabrications, who built his car.