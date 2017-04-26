Super Lanark swimmer Shiona’s so sensational at British

Lanark Amateur Swimming Club ace Shiona McClafferty (16) won a sensational two gold, three silver and one bronze medal at the prestigious GB Deaf Swimming Championships.

Shiona was victorious in the 50m and 100m breaststroke and second in the 50m butterfly, 200m IM and 100m freestyle, with her bronze coming in the 50m freestyle.

Lanark Amateur Swimming Club coach Karen Kelly was understandably delighted with the teenager’s amazing performances at the championships.

Karen said: “Just as encouraging as six podium finishes was that Shiona posted five personal best times which is excellent in this stage of her preparation for the Deaflympics in Samsun, Turkey.”

The 16-year-old’s hugely worthwhile trip to Loughborough, which included a three-day GB national training camp, is the perfect warm-up for the Deaflympics Karen referred to, which will run from July 18 to 30.

Shiona, who trains six times a week, will be part of the GB deaf swimming team in Turkey.

This is her first international competition, and she is absolutely delighted to have been selected as only three young people from Scotland in the 12 member team. Shiona had to raise £2500 prior to the event and she thanks Abellio Rail Replacement for contributing £148.