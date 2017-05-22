Smooth as silk...Carluke On The Run 10K winner Tewo glided along route

Sunday’s 16th staging of Carluke On The Run – organised by Carluke Development Trust – featured a total of 175 runners battling along a 10km course which started and finished at John Cumming Stadium.
And athletes of all levels loved their day, with the overall winner – Eritrean Tewolde Mengisteab – the undoubted star of the show.
“It was an unbelievable performance by Mengisteab,” said Carluke Development Trust development manager Bill Anderson.
“He was so smooth.
“You see a lot of top athletes just gliding across the surface and he is one of them.
“We had a good turnout of runners and good crowds out watching.
“It was great that the overall race was well received by runners and spectators alike.”
The original name of the race – Carluke 10K – was replaced by Carluke On The Run six years ago and the event grows in popularity every year.
