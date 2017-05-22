Smooth as silk...Carluke On The Run 10K winner Tewo glided along route

Sunday’s 16th staging of Carluke On The Run – organised by Carluke Development Trust – featured a total of 175 runners battling along a 10km course which started and finished at John Cumming Stadium.

And athletes of all levels loved their day, with the overall winner – Eritrean Tewolde Mengisteab – the undoubted star of the show.

Law athletes Gillon and Muir were both fast off the mark, as this picture of the early stages of the race shows (Pic by Sarah Peters)

“It was an unbelievable performance by Mengisteab,” said Carluke Development Trust development manager Bill Anderson.

“He was so smooth.

“You see a lot of top athletes just gliding across the surface and he is one of them.

“We had a good turnout of runners and good crowds out watching.

“It was great that the overall race was well received by runners and spectators alike.”

The original name of the race – Carluke 10K – was replaced by Carluke On The Run six years ago and the event grows in popularity every year.

