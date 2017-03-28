Point to point horse races in the Clyde Valley

A Point to Point Steeplechase Meet on Saturday at Overton Farm enjoyed a bumper attendance.

Willie Young, Overton Farm’s owner, told the Gazette that “around 5000 people” were at the event where the races take place as a way to mark the “wrap up of the hunt”.

He added: “It was very successful. There was good weather and some good racing so it was well attended.”

Young is used to getting between 3000 and 4000 people in attendance, so the 5000 may very well be the highest yet.

There were seven races over eight hurdles on the day, and the results were:

MAPPA Club Members Race – 1st Ria Cometti (6:49), 2nd For A Finish, 3rd Mr Shahadi.

Overton Racing Club Members Conditions Race – 1st Havanah Jack (5:15), 2nd Qoubliai, 3rd Sounds of Italy. Five lengths and over 35 lengths. This was a two-and-a-half mile race (most other races were three miles).

Ladies Open – 1st Rossini’s Dancer (6:40), 2nd De Bee Keeper, 3rd Twice Lucky.

Mains Open – 1st Chicago Outfit (6:33), 2nd Wicklow Lad, 3rd Bertie Milan.

Restricted Race – 1st Bullin Buster (6:38), 2nd Sorcier, 3rd Beyond the Glen.

Young Horse Maiden Race – for four, five and six year old horses and a two-and-a-half mile race – 1st Ripstick (5:43), 2nd Sam Says, 3rd Dolly’s Dot.

Open Maiden Race, for six years and over – 1st Time for Vino, (6:42) 2nd Brown Trix. They were the only two horses who managed to finish this particular race.

Lenny Cairn owns and trains two of the winning horses: Chicago Outfit and Havanah Jack. Both were ridden by Ryan Nichol of Hawick.