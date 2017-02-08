Plan for 44 new stables at Belstane complex in Carluke

The ever growing success levels being achieved by Carluke-based trainer Keith Dalgleish are mirrored by an ambitious new proposal to build 44 new stables.

Belstane Racing Stables supremo Dalgleish has achieved the most flat season wins by a Scotland-based trainer in each of the past two seasons, helped immeasurably by the excellent training facilities at his premises in Belstane Road.

And he’s all set to further improve the Belstane set-up with a proposed big money upgrade which, if ratified by councillors, will see the total number of stables at his Carluke base increased to 140.

Keith (33) said: “This is a significant investment and we would hope to have these new stables in place within a month to six weeks.

“This has simply been done because we don’t have enough stables for the amount of horses that we’re going to have.

“I’m not confident that this proposal will be approved by the council but I will try.”

Retired jockey Keith, who has been based at Belstane since 2011, had 80 flat race wins in 2016 and has already recorded seven national hunt victories this season despite only having six horses competing in this class.

Keith finished by praising the local people and the Carluke and Lanark Gazette.

He added: “I love it in Carluke. It’s hard here because I never do less than a 12-hour day, seven days a week.

“It is a nice area with friendly people and a good newspaper.”