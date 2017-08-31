Law and District ace Katie Foss storms to national under-15 300m win

Law and District AAC’s Katie Foss recently stormed to a national 300m title in Scotstoun, one of several members to excel at the Scottish Championships.

Katie swept all before her in the under-15 category of the race, while her Law clubmates Dawn Russell (under-13 javelin), Calvin Simpson (shot putt) and Emily McNicol (under-20 high jump) all took silver medals.

Law and District AAC throws coach Don McLeod from Lesmahagow enjoyed further great success for his athletes with two national champions in the under-15 girls discus (Hayley Berry from Wishaw) and under-15 girls shot putt (Vivian Duruh from Wishaw).