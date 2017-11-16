Law and District AAC ace James Gillon far from cross after his biggest win!

Law and District Amateur Athletics Club sensation James Gillon has revealed his delight at winning a first national cross-country title.

The talented teenager took the under-17 men’s championship title in the National Short Course cross-country 3K race.

James produced an impressive sprint in the latter stages to romp home in a slick time of 9.10 minutes in Kirkcaldy on Saturday.

James said: “I felt I was running faster than I was in the same competition last year when I managed bronze.

“It was an amazing feeling coming through the tape at the end to win my first Scottish cross-country title and take 51 seconds off my time from last year.

“I hope it’s not my last such success so I just need to keep on with the training and see what happens.”

James said that he felt a lot of his success at the prestigious Kirkcaldy championship had been down to stellar advice from his Law and District AAC coach Pat Kelly.

The youngster added: “Pat has had me training really hard all season and my squad at Law have been brilliant at helping me reach my targets at each session.

“However all the other boys are training hard too and the competition has been tougher already in the two cross countries we have had so far.

“Pat told me to sit in for most of the race then go with all I had with 800m to go so that’s what I did and it worked out well and fortunately I was able to win.”