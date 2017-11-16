Lanark women's rugby ace Donna Kennedy put in Hall of Fame

Lanark’s Donna Kennedy has been inducted into Scottish Rugby’s Hall of Fame.

Donna (45) is the most capped rugby Scot of all time, winning 115 caps in a career spanning 17 years starting with Scotland Women’s first ever international against their Irish counterparts in 1993.

Her international journey saw her win a Grand Slam and gain recognition from World Rugby as a Player of the Year.

A hard No. 8 from Biggar Rugby Club, retirement in 2011 was not the end of the story, as coaching in the higher levels of the club game beckoned.

She also gave her name to a cup contested by Scotland’s leading women players.