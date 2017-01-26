Lanark swimming medals in East Kilbride

Lanark Amateur Swimming Club started off the long course season with 12 of their swimmers competing at the West District Round 1 Long Course Championships at East Kilbride.

It was a successful competition for the Club with seven of the swimmers reaching finals.

In the 11 years age group West District debutant Millie McArthur won the 100m backstroke and 200m butterfly and was second in the 100m butterfly, 100m breaststroke, 400m freestyle and 5th in the 100m freestyle.

The 12-year-old age group saw Anya McLaughlin make her District debut with a fine swim in the 100m breaststroke.

Euan McLeod was fourth in the 200m butterfly and fifth in the 100m butterfly.

Fourteen-year-old Mark Ford reeled off six wins from six swims; taking titles in the 100m and 200m butterfly, 100m backstroke, 100m and 400m freestyle and 400m IM.

Abbigail McArthur was sixth in the 100m backstroke as was Heather Stevenson in the 100m breaststroke.

There was a bronze for Erin Snow in the 100m breaststroke in the 15-year-old event.

Age is defined in these meets as age as at December 31, 2017.

Having just turned 15 at the end of 2016 Mitchell Stevenson won an excellent silver in the 200m butterfly in the senior 16 years and over age group.

Niamh Jeffrey. Mia Rae and Alistair Dunsmore were the club’s other swimmers gaining vital experience in the long course environment.

After the two day competition Lanark coach Karen Kelly commented: “The swimmers equipped themselves well coming back off the Christmas break and losing a day’s training due to the pool closure.

“Millie can be proud of her District debut competing in some of these events for the first time.

“It was another successful weekend for Mark with Mitchell and Erin competing hard for their medals.”