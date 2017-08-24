Lanark swimmers retain Rutherglen Challenge trophy

A 22 strong Lanark ASC squad won and retained the 2017 Rutherglen Challenge trophy held at Larkhall Leisure Centre.

The Lanark team held off a fine challenge by host club Rutherglen to win with a score of 265 points.

Stewart McLeod and Holly Fell, the two 8 years & under Lanark ASC swimmers who received the Rutherglen Trophy (Submitted pic)

Rutherglen were second on 252, third Renfrew Baths 193, fourh Kilmarnock 192, fifth Kingston 166 and sixth Larkhall 105.

The Lanark squad members were Holly Fell, Annabel Godfrey, Samantha Pratt, Katie Towers, Abbie Barnstaple, Helena Ramage, Millie McArthur, Ellarose Stewart, Jessie Gilchrist, Anya McLaughlin, Heather Fell, Stewart McLeod, Finlay Barr, Justin Bone, Craig Shaw, Ian Henderson, Benji Smith, Cameron Bruce, Benji Jones, Euan McLeod, Sandy Barr and Jamie Shaw.

Coach Karen Kelly said: “ A huge congratulations to our young squad.

“It was neck and neck going into the relays but Lanark’s strength in depth showed in the end.”