Lanark swimmer Mitchell Stevenson in the medals this month

Lanark Amateur Swimming Club’s Mitchell Stevenson had medal success at both this month’s Scottish Open Championships in Aberdeen and the Scottish Summer Meet in Edinburgh.

In Aberdeen he helped South Lanarkshire Team win the Scottish Junior 4 x 100m medley relay title, Mitchell swimming the butterfly leg.

And, competing for home club Lanark in Edinburgh, Mitchell – who had an ear infection – won silver in the 200m butterfly and finished fifth in the 100m butterfly.

Lanark’s other finalist Erin Snow (15) was fourth in the 50m breaststroke and fifth in the 100m and 200m breaststroke.