Lanark gymnasts excelling but they need financial support for move

Lanark Gymnastics Club has a new Scottish Tumbling champion in the shape of Blackwood’s Kayleigh Mathieson.

Kayleigh won the nine to 10 years NDP 3 class in Perth earlier this month.

The Lanark team members who won at Sapphire Gym Club festival

Among Kayleigh’s clubmates, Jamie Robertson from Biggar and Ella Baillie from Carnwath both won bronze medals in their respective categories.

Forth’s Riley Lowe earned a fourth place, Biggar’s Madison Watson a fifth and Rebecca Swan from Lanark got a personal best.

Our picture (above) shows (from left), back row: Jamie, Kayleigh, Ella; front row: Riley, Rebecca, Madison.

And there was further success for Lanark Gymnastics Club members at the weekend when the senior team won Best Senior Display at Sapphire Gym Club Festival.

The Lanark squad impressed judges when performing their new routine The Fortune Teller.

Lanark Gymnastics Club members’ fine performances are coming despite the fact that the club doesn’t even have a proper tumble track to train on.

That is scheduled to change soon when, subject to paperwork being finalised, they are due to move into a brand new premises in Lesmahagow.

The club is currently looking for donations, sponsorship, material or labour to help with building, plumbing work and new heating and lighting.

The club urgently needs suitable toilets and changing areas, lots of plywood for gym walls, couches, tables, chairs and kitchen essentials.

The gymnasts are fundraising hard in a bid to help raise funds to make inroads into total costs of around £20,000.

If you can help in any way, please email the club at lanarkgymclubboard@btinternet.com.