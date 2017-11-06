Injury ravaged Biggar Rugby Club defeated at leaders Kirkcaldy

Biggar Rugby Club were defeated 40-13 at leaders Kirkcaldy on Saturday, in their final match before a four-week break, writes Alistair Stewart.

Injuries and unavailability meant that Biggar’s front row comprised two 18-year-olds and a 22-year-old while the absence of recognised ball carriers was always going to make this a really tough ask.

Biggar’s cause was not helped by injury during the warm-up to Calum Braid, his failure to make the kick-off compounded by the fact that Biggar’s bench was also deprived and therefore an even greater strain was placed on the squad of 18.

An early penalty from Carne Green gave Biggar some hope but they were soon under the cosh as Kirkcaldy gave their visitors little respite, each and every penalty – and there were plenty awarded – seeing the Fife side kick for territory and then drive for the line.

Hooker Greg Wallace was the first to cross, his angled run from some five metres almost impossible to halt while on a good day with the boot, full-back Finlay Smith added the conversion, the first two points of what was to become a handsome 10-point total.

With just over a quarter of the match gone number eight Dayle Turner rounded off a scrummage drive to touchdown and then just after the half hour flanker Rhys Bonner took the Kirkcaldy try tally to three for a half-time score of 19-3.

Wallace notched try number two within five minutes of the restart. And scrum half Gavin McKenzie then burst through Biggar’s defence for another try to take the Fife total to 33.

There were several Kirkcaldy tackles which seemed high, some of which were unpunished, so it was harsh to the Biggar support at least when perhaps the first such high tackle by Biggar resulted in Andrew Peacock being shown a yellow and confined to a 10-minute watching brief.

Unsurprsingly, Kirkcaldy added to their tally from the penalty award.

Biggar continued to battle away and Ryan Moffat crashed over for a try.

The visitors then nabbed a second score, winger Alistair Sinclair latching on to a Green grubber kick to cross in the corner.

Green’s conversion rebounded off the upright and shortly afterwards referee Morrsion brought the contest to an end.

Biggar are fifth in the table, 10 points behind Kirkcaldy but just seven from Lasswade in second.

Autumn internationals being played over the next few Saturday’s mean that the Hartreemill men’s next competitive outing in BT National League Division 2 is at home to West of Scotland on Saturday, December 2.

