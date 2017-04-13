Ford motors to titles and is set to make Lanark club history

It was Ford fiesta time for Lanark Swimming Club ace Mark Ford (14) as he motored to four National age group titles, one British, one Scottish and four West District Age Group records.

Last week’s five-day Scottish National Age Group Championships in Aberdeen saw Mark record a new GB record (subject to ratification) in the 50m backstroke which he won in a time of 28.48 seconds.

His other titles came in the 100m and 200m backstroke and 200m butterfly.

Mark was also second in the 400m IM and third in the 400m freestyle and 50m butterfly.

He and clubmate Mitchell Stevenson were part of the South Lanarkshire team which won silver in the 14/16 boys 4 x 100m medley relay.

Lanark ASC coach Karen Kelly said: “Mark swam out of his skin and when it is ratified it will be another first for the club; a British age group record holder.

“Lanark are indebted as ever to South Lanarkshire Leisure for paying the entry fees and Andy Figgins at East Kilbride who kindly provided long course training over two weekends for our eight national swimmers.

“As a coach I was proud of them all.”

Mitchell also had a successful event, finishing fifth in the 16-year-old 200m butterfly and reaching finals in 100m butterfly (eighth) and 200m IM (10th).

And Lanark’s Erin Snow (15) reached three breaststroke finals, finishing sixth in the 50m, seventh in the 100m and ninth in the 200m.

Clubmate Shiona McClafferty (17) was in the SLS team which was sixth in both the 4 x 100m medley and 4 x 100m freestyle relays.

Heather Stevenson (14) had a welcome return to form when she set new personal bests in the 100m breaststroke and 200m freestyle.

And, in the 15-year-old age group, Alistair Dunsmore set a new mark in the 100m breaststroke.

National Age Group debutants Euan McLeod and Niamh Jeffrey can also be proud of their efforts.

Twelve-year-old Euan, competing in the 11/13 age group, had personal bests in the 50m and 100m butterfly as did Niamh (11/13) in the 100m breaststroke.

Karen added: “A huge well done to all our swimmers. South Lanarkshire finished an excellent third behind Warrender (Edinburgh) and Aberdeen Performance and four of our swimmers contributed to the points total.”