Douglas man George Prosser lands his third national bowls title

Douglas bowling marvel George Prosser landed the third national title of his life at Paisley Indoor Bowling Club on Sunday.

Lanarkshire Indoor Bowling Club member George (67), of Addison Gardens, defeated Stonehaven’s George Buchan 21-18 in a thrilling climax to the Scottish Indoor Bowls Association National Seniors Finals for players aged 60+.

“I’m delighted to win it,” George said.

“I actually slipped up for part of the final because I led 11-1 at one stage but was later pegged back to 18-18.

“He fought back really well but I didn’t get nervous at all.

“I just had to stick in and get over the line.”

Prosser certainly had to work hard to win the prestigious title as he initially came through six qualifying matches at Lanarkshire Indoor before winning a further five games in the final stages.

The Douglas man’s final success over Buchan came after he’d defeated Prestwick’s Morris Sturgeon 21-13 in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Prosser’s latest Scottish title success comes 16 years after he landed the Scottish Outdoor singles crown way back in 2001.

He was also victorious in the 2006 Scottish Two Bowl Pairs in partnership with Robert Grant.

George, who has been a Lanarkshire Indoor member since 2002, also plays at Lesmahagow Bowling Club during the summer outdoor season. His wife Ella is also a prolific bowls winner.