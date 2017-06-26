Dagleish has sights set on race double at Carlisle

The Lanarkshire-based trainer knows he’ll have his work cut out to repeat last year’s double triumph.

Last years Carlisle Bell winner EDGAR BALTHAZAR with TRAINER Keith Dalgleish at Belstane Stables at Carluke

He said: “Those two races worked out perfectly. Both horses are top of ground runners as the ground tends to be. The races went off at a good pace and they finished off well.”

Dagleish, who has saddled 30 winners to date this season, says he is yet to finalise his plans for this year – though Balthazar is likely to go for the Bell again and Cape of Glory is one of several horses he has in mind for the Plate.

“It’s a stiff track and we’ll see how the ground is looking before we make a final decision,” he said. “It would be great to get success again, you just never know.”