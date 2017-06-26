Dagleish has sights set on race double at Carlisle

The Lanarkshire-based trainer knows he’ll have his work cut out to repeat last year’s double triumph.
He said: “Those two races worked out perfectly. Both horses are top of ground runners as the ground tends to be. The races went off at a good pace and they finished off well.”
Dagleish, who has saddled 30 winners to date this season, says he is yet to finalise his plans for this year – though Balthazar is likely to go for the Bell again and Cape of Glory is one of several horses he has in mind for the Plate.
“It’s a stiff track and we’ll see how the ground is looking before we make a final decision,” he said. “It would be great to get success again, you just never know.”