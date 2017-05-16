Clyde Valley Blackhawks triumph in Glasgow

Local American football side Clyde Valley Blackhawks recorded a 16-3 away win against the Tigers in Glasgow on Sunday.

This is always a closely fought game and from the kick off it was always going to be challenging.

Neither teams' offence were able to fire up at the start with defences dominating.

With possessions going back and forward the Tigers eventually broke the deadlock on a 15 yards pass to the front of the end zone for the TD, the kicker slotting over the extra point to take the Tigers lead to seven.

The teams continued to trade possessions, first with Blackhawks' Sean Fallan forcing the fumble which Jamie McLaughlan recovered, then the Tigers intercepting the ball giving them excellent field position.

Clyde Valley defence stepped up once more to prevent the Tigers from scoring the TD, forcing them instead to go for a short yardage field goal. This increased their lead to 10.

Glasgow's offence started to click in the second quarter and following some successful running and passing plays they added another three points with a second field goal.

Blackhawks added three of their own after DB Stephen Cranston stopped the Tigers in the backfield to hand the opportunity to the offence, John Neill slotted over the field goal from 15 yards out.

The second half was littered with errors from both teams with neither able to make much ground.

Late in the fourth quarter Glasgow once more intercepted a wayward Clyde Valley pass and rounded off the scoring with their third field goal of the afternoon to give Tigers a 16 - 3 win.