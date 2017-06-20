Clyde Valley Blackhawks downed by Glasgow Tigers

Clyde Valley Blackhawks lost 12-6 at home to Glasgow Tigers at Wishaw’s Beltane Park on Sunday.

Tigers tried to open the scoring in the first quarter with a field goal but it fell short. Blackhawks then had two field goal attempts at either end of the first and second quarter but they were unable to convert either.

Tigers finally broke the deadlock in the second quarter when Maurice Adams barreled over from half a yard out for the six points. Josh Polson took the handoff for the extra two points but he was stopped before he could cross the goal line by a swarming Blackhawks defence.

The home side were stung when the Tigers defender picked off a wayward pass and carried it to the endzone for a pick six to bring the score to 12-0.

Blackhawks’ defence returned the favour when Sean Fallan snatched the ball that had bounced off the Tigers’ WR for a Clyde Valley pick six. The Glasgow defence burst through the line on the extra point kick and managed to block the attempt.

Both teams fought hard to add to their scoring but the domination of both defences prevented this. Tigers ran out the clock to put another win in the column.

Thanks go to everyone who came to support Blackhawks on Sunday, especially the former members of the Clydesdale Colts who had a tailgate party. Thanks also go to the chain crew, medical staff and sponsor ‘The Commercial’. Sean Fallan had CVB’s only TD of the game.