Carluke trainer Keith Dalgleish targeting Lanark Silver Bell win

Carluke trainer Keith Dalgleish would love to win the historic Lanark Silver Bell race being run at Hamilton Park this Friday night.

Dalgleish has yet to register a victory in the event but Hamilton Park has been a prolific hunting ground for him as he’s had more winners there (64) in the last five years than any other handler.

“The Silver Bell is an historic old race with decent prizemoney,” Keith told Gazette Sport on Monday.

“Hamilton Park is right on our doorstep so we always try and get a few runners in that race.

“At the moment we’ve got four horses entered for the Silver Bell but I don’t know how many of them will end up taking part.

“I would be thrilled to win it.”

Keith reckons that Kensington Star could be the pick of these contenders.

“He has never run a bad race at Hamilton,” the Belstane Racing Stables supremo added. “So it is nice for us to go back there.”

Taxmeifyoucan – which ran at Hexham on Monday – is potentially another Dalgleish-trained animal to watch if he makes the final cut and races in the Silver Bell.

Kensington Star and Taxmeifyoucan both go well on soft ground while stablemate Sebastien’s Wish – also on the Silver Bell shortlist – goes better on good to firm ground so may be withdrawn.

Dalgleish has trained over 60 winners on the flat this season and is on course to beat last season’s total of 82.