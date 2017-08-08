Carluke trainer Keith Dalgleish continues his remarkable win rate at Hamilton Park Racecourse

Carluke horse trainer Keith Dalgleish’s fantastic winning record at Hamilton Park Racecourse continued on Saturday night.

The Belstane Racing Stables’ latest two successes, at the Lanarkshire venue’s Ladies’ Night meeting, were provided by 9/4 shot Glenrowan Rose in the 7.30 race and 5/1 ranked Taxmeifyoucan half an hour later.

The victories helped improve still further Dalgleish’s remarkable overall record at Hamilton Park, which has seen him record more winners (64) at the venue over the last five years than any other trainer.

Both of Dalgleish’s winning horses were ridden by Graham Lee, who memorably piloted Amberleigh House to victory in the 2004 Grand National.

Dalgleish said: “I think the fine record I have at Hamilton Park is down to me having more runners there than anywhere else; it’s the local track so I suppose it means a lot to me.

“We are lucky to have such a picturesque track so near to our stables. A fantastic job has been done upgrading Hamilton Park in recent years. Everybody who goes there says how pretty it is and what a good track they have there.

“Although I never expect any of my horses to win, I knew that both Glenrowan Rose and Taxmeifyoucan were in good form going in on Saturday night and would likely run big races.

“Graham is a fantastic horseman. He’s been riding in flat races for five years having previously been so good over the jumps.”

Although Dalgleish’s demanding job at Belstane often sees him work a 14-hour day helping look after 120 horses at the state-of-the-art facility, he insists that he does enjoy it and even gets the odd day off as well!

The man who trained 80 flat and 11 national hunt winners last season is tipping Belstane-trained Kensington Star to run a big race at Musselburgh this Friday.

“He has been in pretty decent form this year,” Dalgleish added.

“And one mile six furlongs in that race will be right up his street.”