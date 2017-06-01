Carluke taekwon-do marvel Alex Marshall is Euro ace!

Despite enduring high stress levels studying for her Higher exams, Carluke taekwon-do ace Alex Marshall has become a European champion.

Scotia Taekwon-do club member Alex (16) was part of the Scotland squad which was top junior female patterns team at the recent 32nd Senior and 23rd Junior European Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

“Winning at this competition is a very big deal for Alex,” said Scotia TKD press officer Fiona Trainer.

“Only the world championships are rated higher.

“I think Alex must have been doing nothing but studying and training in the build-up.

“During the winter months she and our other members travelled all around Scotland to train, including six-hour training sessions on Sundays.

“Alex has a lot of focus and a lot of discipline.

“Everyone at the club is delighted for her.

“She is a great person who has been a member at this club since she was a little girl.”

The Carluke teenager was delighted to show off her European gold medal to Scotia TKD clubmates at their Carluke base (pictured, above).

And Fiona (also pictured standing behind Alex in the centre of the front row) revealed that the club had very nearly been celebrating a second medal in Bulgaria.

She said that, after an unfortunate late hiccup, Carluke ace Gregor Towers (18) had only just missed out on getting a bronze medal in his sparring event.

All the Scotia students are superbly led by 6th Dan David Condie, whose expert coaching continues to produce good results.