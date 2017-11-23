Carluke horse trainer Keith Dalgleish reaches century of winners in 2017

Another memorable campaign for Carluke-based Keith Dalgleish has culminated in him training a total of 100 winners in 2017.

The century of successes on the flat and over jumps was reached when Chanceanotherfive, ridden by Brian Hughes, won at Newcastle on Friday.

Keith, based at Belstane Racing Stables, said: “I’m not really surprised we’ve reached 100 winners because a couple of months ago I thought we had time to give it a go. It just came sooner than expected.

“We are just fortunate that we’ve had good jump horses this year that have put our total number of winners up a bit.

“Any other winners we get this year will be a bonus,” he said. “We are quieting down a bit now until January, then we will be back on the all weather.”

Keith, who expects to have 120 horses for the 2018 season, wants to train a winning two-year-old at Royal Ascot next year.

“Hopefully that will happen but you don’t know what horses are til you see them running in the spring,” he added.

