Biggar Rugby Club secure sponsorship deal with Muirhall Energy

Carnwath based Muirhall Energy have agreed a five-year sponsorship of Biggar Rugby Club, with the club set to benefit from £5400 of investment.

Biggar Rugby Club is one of the largest sports clubs in South Lanarkshire and with the completion of their new £400,000 pitch development, the club is now ideally placed to continue its record of developing sporting talent, catering for 16 squads of both male and female players, across all age groups.

On the new partnership, Chris Walker of Muirhall Energy said: “Muirhall have a track record of supporting community initiatives and we’re absolutely delighted to be able to support a local club with aspirations and expectations such as those of Biggar Rugby Club.”

“Biggar RFC is rightly proud of its history but understands the need to invest for the future, and we’re happy to support them in that.

“The club has consistently overachieved on the pitch and, when you consider the catchment area for players, it is quite remarkable how well the teams perform, carrying on the rich tradition of rugby excellence in the south of Scotland.”

“As the club kicks off the new season, we are pleased that the funds Muirhall have provided will go directly to helping the club buy equipment for pitch maintenance, to ensure that the quality of facilities is sustained.”

Biggar Rugby Club president Peter McDonald said: “We at Biggar Rugby Football Club welcome this new partnership and funding from Muirhall Energy.

“The club has invested heavily in its facilities allowing it to continue growing and improving, and we now have some of the best training and playing facilities available. “With the new season just kicking off, we will be hosting male and female squads of all ages from the length and breadth of Scotland, to play at Hartreemill over the coming months.

“It’s great when local businesses recognise the benefits in health and wellbeing for those who participate in sport within the community, and in particular this great game of ours.

Our club has always been innovative and progressive, and this investment from Muirhall Energy will help us to continue to maintain and improve our facilities for generations.”

By sponsoring Biggar Rugby Club, Muirhall Energy hope to encourage the chance for young people of the Clydesdale District to get fit, play rugby, and become part of the wider rugby community.