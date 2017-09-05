Biggar Rugby Club make winning start to league campaign with home victory over Hamilton

Biggar Rugby Club made a winning start to their BT National Division 2 campaign with a 24-17 home triumph over Hamilton on Saturday, writes Alistair Stewart.

It was 3-0 Biggar early on when Carne Green kicked a penalty, before the hosts were dealt a blow when hooker Ewan Stewart was forced off. This necessitated a switch for Andrew Orr to the front row and gave Jamie Orr his first outing this season.

Hamilton should have equalised from a penalty kicked by full back Alan Wilson but he did convert a try scored by Inglis, the winger able to round off a passage of play which saw a couple of Biggar errors allow the Hamilton side to gain ground.

Biggar’s Notman then managed to disrupt ball at the ruck base sufficiently to allow winger Ross Bradford a chance to poach a try.

A well struck conversion from Green put Biggar ahead by 10-7.

Hamilton were not to be put off however and a neat passage of play which saw ball shifted wide and then back inside allowed Wilson a tilt at the line.

He was unable to convert, the score now 12-10 to Hamilton. Biggar then hit back with two quick fire scores. Orr and Bradford were making good ground when they got the ball and this and Green’s intelligent kicking kept Hamilton pinned in their half.

An attacking play with ball passed to Gregor Stewart saw the young centre shape to pass left before switching the ball back inside to Robbie Lavery who was running a good line.

His off-load was taken by Orr who in turn popped the ball to Davy Reive, the scrum half needing a telescopic arm to reach out for a fine score which Green converted for 17-12.

And it got even better when Stewart made an ‘out the back’ backhand pass to Reive who linked with Orr, the flanker crashing over despite the attentions of two Hamilton tacklers.

Green’s conversion made it 24-12, with the only second half points coming when Wilson scored and then also kicked the conversion.

Biggar are at Howe of Fife this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.