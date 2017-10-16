Biggar Rugby Club just five points off top spot after seeing off brave Whitecraigs

Biggar Rugby Club are fourth in BT National League Division 2 – just five points behind leaders Kirkcaldy – after last Saturday’s 45-24 home victory over Whitecraigs, writes Alistair Stewart.

Robbie Lavery set up Euan Bogle to score an early opening try, although the conversion attempt was missed by Carne Green.

Aird Jardine finishes off a superb team try in the second half (Pic by Nigel Pacey)

Whitecraigs hit back with a penalty from fullback Stephen Gillies but this was against the run of play, Biggar scoring a second try after a patient build up, with ball whipped back left to Jamie Orr who crashed over.

The young lock had a cracking match throughout, deservedly earning him the man-of-the-match award.

A sustained period of Biggar pressure followed and Ryan Moffat crossed for another good score. Green added the conversion and Biggar were 19-3 up.

Minutes later and Biggar claimed their four-try bonus point, the all-important try credited to Bogle who cleverly chased and won the race to his own kick ahead.

Biggar were handling with some confidence which was great to see and which ended with their fifth try, this again following a kick and chase, this time from Aird Jardine who crossed virtually under the posts and which Green converted.

’Craigs pulled it back to 33-10 early in the second half when flanker Neil Alexander’s try was converted by Gillies.

The sin binning of Bogle for a late hit on ’Craigs stand off Stuart Henderson then helped the visitors, with Chris O’Donnell crashing over for a score converted by Gillies.

But a neat offload by Sanderson set up Jardine for a try which Green converted for 40-17. ’Craigs kept plugging away and scored again through Ross McDonald before Gillies added the two points for 40-24.

The final try went fittingly to Orr who rounded off an excellent display with this his second score.

Biggar visit Preston Lodge this Saturday, kcik-off 3pm.