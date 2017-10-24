Biggar Rugby Club in promotion places after 62-6 win over Preston Lodge

Biggar Rugby Club made it three consecutive five-point victories with a resounding 62-6 success at Preston Lodge on Saturday.

The Hartreemill men have now moved up to second spot in BT National League Division 2, and therefore in a promotion position.

Biggar put an injury-ravaged PL to the sword with a sound display of running rugby which resulted in a 10-0 try count, PL’s points coming from a penalty and a drop goal, both credited to scrum half Brian Walls.

The East Lothian side were not helped by an injury to lock Jonny Sked, the big man twisted in a tackle and sustaining a neck injury, this the third such injury in as many Biggar games.

On this occasion, while an ambulance was immediately summoned, there was a delay of just over an hour with the match official Ramsay Darroch making a decision to continue only after the paramedics had assessed Sked and were prepared to have him stretchered off the pitch.

This is never a nice situation for any team and the best wishes of Biggar go to Jonny who is by all accounts recovering.

With some seven minutes remaining of the half, Biggar were reduced to 14 men just after the match restarted, Andrew Peacock shown a yellow and the side had to defend hard to keep PL out.

This achieved, they managed a crucial try of their own just before the break.

This was their third score and Nimmo’s second and was converted by Carne Green for a 17-6 half-time lead, the first two scores credited to Sinclair and of course Nimmo who certainly made an impact when he came on for Dan O’Connell.

Further Biggar tries arrived in the second half for Ross Bradford, Sinclair and Green (3), with the Kiwi stand off also doing damage with the boot by successfully kicking conversions.

There was a great deal of satisfaction at this comprehensive victory however, one which the very welcome travelling support thoroughly enjoyed.

Biggar host Lasswade this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.