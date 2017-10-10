Biggar Rugby Club fight back from 14 points down to win at GHK

Biggar Rugby Club are fourth in BT National League Division 2 with 21 points from six games after last weekend’s fine 36-28 win at GHK.

The Hartreemill outfit came from 14-0 down to win an exciting contest which produced some great running rugby from both sides.

Early on, GHK stand off Danny Campbell hit a great line off quick ruck ball to crash over for the opening score.

He added the conversion for an all too easy 7-0 lead.

It got worse for Biggar on 12 minutes when the hosts’ big prop strolled through a weak defence for the second score and with Campbell adding the conversion it was 14-0 for the city side.

A Carne Green penalty attempt rebounded off the GHK upright to give the home side some panicky moments.

And Biggar did get back into it when Ryan Moffit took a crash ball, his run taking him over for Biggar’s opening score. Green’s conversion made it 14-7.

GHK’s flanker was then stretchered off after being left prone after a tackle ended in a pile up.

Play resumed after a 15-minute hold up before – against the run of play – GHK secured a 21-7 half-time lead thanks to winger Marc Taylor’s try being converted by Campbell from the touchline.

Biggar hit back after the break with Green racing clear to score and Bogle doing the necessary to make it 21-14.

Stewart then collected a pass for a simple score converted by Bogle and the sides were level at 21 apiece.

And Bogle then kicked a penalty to put the visitors three points ahead.

Fine build-up play by Green and Lavery set up Bogle for Biggar’s fourth try and although the resultant kick was missed Biggar led by eight points at 29-21.

Lavery then ran in his second try of the afternoon and Bogle added the conversion to take Biggar two scores clear.

The final movement of the match saw a driven maul end on a positive note for the home side as they notched their four try bonus point.

But Biggar held on and are in good spirits ahead of this Saturday’s home game against Whitecraigs, KO 3pm.