Biggar girls are Scottish champs

Biggar High girls became under-18 Scottish Schools rugby champions earlier this month thanks to a thrilling 20-14 victory over Auchterarder at Scotstoun.

Although Auchterarder had posed Biggar real problems in previous meetings, the Hartreemill team prevailed this time in a game which saw both sides show real grit and determination in very challenging, wet conditions.

Running rugby was the order of the day in a match which was a real spectacle for spectators and all credit to all players for their efforts.

Despite the fiercely contested and even nature of the first half, it was Biggar who had established a 15-7 lead by the halfway mark.

This was despite the South Lanarkshire team having just 16 players available, resources which were further stretched when Erica Steele and Amy Watkins were both injured before the break.

This meant that Biggar had to cope with just 14 players in their ranks for the whole of the second half.

A tremendous effort was required through the last 35 minutes then as Auchterarder came right back into things at 14-15.

Although Biggar then extended their lead to 20-14 with 10 minutes to go, there was still only a converted score separating the sides.

But happily Biggar clung on to record their cup success.

Biggar Rugby Club president Alistair Stewart said: “Many congratulations to all the girls involved, many of whom play for the club and who were part of the Presidents Conference success last month when they shared the title with Stirling County.

“Well done also to Mr Scott from PE and two people from Biggar Rugby Football Club – DO Iain Chisholm and MA Rhiannon Yardley – for their coaching and support.”