Biggar dispel nightmare of last Ardrossan game

Biggar dispatched for ever the nightmares of a last minute defeat at the hands of Ardrossan in November with this five try, bonus point win.

The performance was patchy with two spells when the visitors were allowed too much freedom.

Donald Voas breaks clear at the end of the match to score in the 79th minute

An interception and potential try which could have resulted in a draw had the ball stuck to hand was dropped and used in a counter attack, Donald Voas plunging over for the last minute score to seal the result.

Had fortune been with Biggar and had they made the most of the chances offered they would have opened the scoring much quicker and much more frequently than they did and yet the first score came after just 6 minutes. Hooker Andrew Orr gained the touchdown after the attacking position was set up by a mazy 40m run from centre Andrew Jardine.

Ardrossan came back into things, a couple of errors meaning that they escaped further punishment and gained in confidence and scored a try of their own after 20 minutes.

Fullback Andrew Duncan ran the ball over the line and stand off Jack Anderson added the conversion to put the Ayrshire side ahead at 7-5.

Ardrossan came close after they created breaks in Biggar’s central defence but these too were spurned Biggar managing to gain a grip on the match with tries on 35 and then 41 minutes.

David McArthur had come on before the break after Richard Peacock was forced off with a knee injury but it was Peacock who started the second half at fullback. Making good ground out of defence Stewart managed to free Craig McDonald early on to take play to half way and it was this play which saw Biggar take control via a host of phases which had Ardrossan deep on the defensive.

With play switched from left to right it seemed inevitable that Biggar would add to their tally, breakaway forward Douglas Notman, who was effective throughout, the one to break the deadlock. Jardine added the conversion for 26-7, this also the try to claim the bonus point.

Soon after this Biggar added their 5th score a good piece of work coming after another Ardrossan attack floundered as they lost control of possession. Biggar took full advantage to counter attack and to eventually score a try through skipper Andrew Dunlop, the try converted by Jardine.

Dunlop was the culprit on one such Ardrossan charge, the big lock deemed to have bound on from an offside position to prevent the score. With just metres remaining Milner awarded a penalty try which Anderson duly converted to give the Ayrshire XV a slim glimpse of hope.

A handful of seconds later and Biggar had managed to turn this chance into points, Voas as previously intimated crashing over for the last try. Jardine was unable to add the conversion – final score 38-26.