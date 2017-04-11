A champion weekend of action for Biggar Rugby Club!

An incredible weekend of success for Biggar Rugby Club saw the club’s Colts youngsters defend the Edinburgh Regional Cup.

lsewhere, Biggar 2nds won the East Reserve League and their under-15 girls reached the final of the National Cup.

Biggar 2nds celebrate winning the league (Pic by Nigel Pacey)

Biggar Colts set the tone for the weekend with a 30-14 success over their Boroughmuir counterparts at Meggatland in front of a large travelling support.

Two Euan Bogle penalties put Biggar ahead early on before – against the run of play – Boroughmuir intercepted when Biggar were attacking wide out allowing their winger to stride in for a converted try to take a 7-6 lead at half-time.

But Biggar reasserted themselves in the second half and went back in front when Rory McGinn passed out to the ever-present Charles Connolly who then put a somewhat forward pass out to Andrew Jardine who showed his strength to go over for a score.

Lewis Stewart then produced a surging run to go over for a fine score which was converted by Euan Bogle.

It got even better for Biggar when Rowan Stewart came in on a lovely angle and direction to burst through and go over for a very impressive score which was well appreciated by both sets of supporters.

Boroughmuir then drove over for a converted score but Biggar rounded things off when Robbie Orr went over after an Andrew Jardine pass.

This completed a brilliant result for a Biggar side coached by Ian Barr, David Murray and Gavin Hill.

Biggar’s fine weekend also included the 2nds’ fine league triumph, achieved with a fine 42-7 win at Edinburgh Accies.

A stuffy Accies side held Biggar to 7-0 at half time but in a powerful second half display which was much like that of the Colts, Biggar took control to run in a barrowload of tries to win by a handsome 60+ point margin which earned the side a well-deserved 5 league points.

In so doing they managed to take top spot, two league points ahead of nearest rivals Kelso who have been breathing down Biggar’s neck for almost the whole campaign.

The result was a massive fillip for the players involved and too for coach Doug Fleming who has worked tirelessly throughout the season.

And the third piece of Biggar glory came when the under-15 girls thrashed their Grampian counterparts 63-10.

Tries came from Geraldine Kimm (5), Mariana Finlayson, Rachel Phillips (2), Emelia Knights, Jenny Leech and captain Mason Cosh, with conversions by Katie McPherson (2) and Kaylee Fraser.

Biggar under-18 girls put up a great fight in their national semi-final against Hillhead Jordanhill on Friday night before eventually going down to a 34-29 defeat.