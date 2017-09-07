Kirkmuirhill's Jason Young is British jetski champion

Kirkmuirhill racer Jason Young is a British Jetski Championship winner after landing the SKI GP Title at Kingsbury Jetbike Centre near Sutton Coldfield last weekend.

Jubilant Jason brought home the silverware in UK jetski racing’s equivalent of F1, the Scotsman’s fifth triumph in the SKIGP class.

The Fizzy Racing rider showed strong and confident performances to run two second places and a third place over the weekend, giving consistent points and a convincing 71 point overall lead from his nearest rival.

Jason said he was “over the moon” to win and has dedicated the title to his sponsors. To back him, email team88@mail.com