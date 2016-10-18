’Gow exit West of Scotland Cup

Four days after the controversial Scottish Junior FA decision ordering them to replay their game against Neilston (full story in this week’s Carluke and Lanark Gazette), Lesmahagow Juniors were dumped out of the New Coin Holdings West of Scotland Cup.

Ayrshire visitors Craigmark Burntonians managed a 2-1 win in this first round tie at Craighead Park on Saturday, a game which was goalless after 70 minutes until a mistake by Lesmahagow goalie Stewart Leishman preceded the first goal.

Leishman missed his punch following a Craigmark cross from the left and the ball was headed into the net.

’Gow had been the superior team prior to this incident, with their best scoring chance having seen Paul Woodlock shoot against the bar midway through the first half.

“We had a few chances in the first half,” said Lesmahagow manager Robert Irving.

“But we didn’t take them and later in the game it came back to bite us.”

To their credit, ’Gow continued to battle after going behind and – just five minutes after Craigmark’s first goal – the hosts levelled when Jack Currie’s fine pass was converted by Michael Collinder, who slipped the ball under the Craigmark keeper from inside the six yard box.

But ’Gow and keeper Leishman’s day got worse when the custodian conceded an 85th minute penalty for bringing down their centre forward and the spot kick was duly converted to send ’Gow spinning out of the competition.

“It probably was a deserved equaliser we got in the second half,” gaffer Irving added.

“We played all right without looking like we would win the game.

“Craigmark’s chances were few and far between.

“They had two chances and scored two goals.

“The penalty decision was a correct one. It was a stone waller.”

’Gow – currently fourth in McBookie.com Central Division 1 after a solid start to the season – return to league action this Saturday with a home game against Rossvale.

Meanwhile, Irving has revealed that the club will not be appealing the Junior FA’s decision to make them replay their game against Neilston.

“We don’t think we have any chance of winning an appeal,” he said.

“Technically, we have won our last three if you include the Neilston game. We want to make it four in a row this Saturday.”